Brave Scarborough veteran tells of how Poppy Appeal helped him out of homelessness

One ex serviceman has shared why this Remembrance Sunday is particularly poignant as he reflected on how the charity behind the Poppy Appeal saved him from homelessness.

Former Royal Marine Nigel Hardisty, 65, was deployed to Northern Ireland and the Falklands during his time of service.

He was injured while marching on Port Stanley in 1982 and later lost several friends who were killed in an ambush while they were on RFA Sir Galahad.

After leaving the Marines, Mr Hardisty worked as a decorator and driver but last year his marriage unexpectedly broke down, leaving Mr Hardisty sofa-surfing among friends.

Nige Hardisty was helped by the RBL.

He said: “I lost my home and my savings and was effectively made homeless. I left the marriage in shock with just two bath towels and nothing else

“I sold my tools and anything I owned just to get enough cash for a banger and spent the next few months sofa surfing, relying on family and friends to put me up.”

Mr Hardisty turned to the Royal British Legion for help - and with the support of caseworker Jennifer Jones, was soon on the list for a new home.

“I had no income so I had to register with the council for the first time ever at the age of 64, I was relying on favours, it was tough,” explained Mr Hardisty.

Nigel Hardisty in service

“I reached out to the Royal British Legion. I followed their advice and as soon as I mentioned my service, I was shunted up the housing list thanks to the Armed Forces Covenant, and one day the local authority rang up and offered me a lovely flat. I moved in on my birthday, March 5, 2024.”

The Armed Forces Covenant was signed by North Yorkshire Council in 2011, and is a commitment to treat former and current members of the forces “fairly, respectfully, and in some cases, with special consideration.”

“I have been provided with new carpets, a cooker, a fridge-freezer and the RBL paid my first month’s rent to give me a head start. Jennifer has kept in touch throughout and been a rock for me. She even sent me £100 in Aldi supermarket vouchers,” said Mr Hardisty.

