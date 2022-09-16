Brave young carer who had heart transplant at six months old tragically dies aged 23

Bethany Griffin, from Leeds, was one of the youngest babies to ever have had a heart transplant at the Newcastle Freeman Hospital 22 years ago.

Since then, Bethany has lived a fulfilled and prosperous life with a huge number of friends, a job she loved as a carer in the community and a family who adored her - including her mum Louise and siblings Tom, Jack, Ben and Bobbie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bethany's health had not limited her ability to enjoy her life and she loved being a carer so much that she often kept her uniform on outside her work hours, her mum Louise told the Yorkshire Post.

Bethany Griffin, from Leeds, was one of the youngest babies to ever have had a heart transplant at the Newcastle Freeman Hospital 22 years ago.

Recently however, Bethany started feeling unwell and after an array of tests, rapidly deteriorated after being blue-lighted to Newcastle from Leeds.

The heart which had served her for 22 years had rejected her body and she was urgently put on the transplant waiting list.

Due to being on and off a ventilator, Bethany was sadly never able to get the heart which could have given her a chance.

Her mum Louise - who stayed with her for every hour of her hospital stay - was at her bedside until her final breath in the early hours of Monday morning (September 12).

Bethany Griffin, from Leeds, was one of the youngest babies to ever have had a heart transplant at the Newcastle Freeman Hospital 22 years ago.

Bethany's sudden death has sent shockwaves throughout her community, with hundreds donating to a GoFundMe page organised for her funeral and leaving heartfelt messages.

For her family, she was known as the heart and soul of the house and kept everyone smiling.

"She was the oldest of five and everyone adored her", Louise told the Yorkshire Post.

"Bethany had just started a new job as a carer about four months ago and honestly, she would get the first bus in the morning at 5am and the last bus home.

Bethany Griffin, from Leeds, was one of the youngest babies to ever have had a heart transplant at the Newcastle Freeman Hospital 22 years ago.

"She couldn't have loved her job any more than she did, Bethany never wanted to take the uniform off."

Louise said the "roles were reversed" for Bethany in hospital as doctors - which Louise couldn't praise enough - fought to save her life in Newcastle.

"They did everything they possibly could", Louise said.

"Everyone knew they had done their all.

Bethany Griffin, from Leeds, was one of the youngest babies to ever have had a heart transplant at the Newcastle Freeman Hospital 22 years ago.

"One of the nurses plaited her hair and freshened her up while she was on a ventilator, small things which made the difference to us all.

"They couldn't have treated her any better."

Bethany's sudden death came after years without many health issues.

"She would have the odd virus or infection as she was more prone to them but in general she was like everyone else", Louise said.

"She never let it affect her."

However, recently Bethany started to feel pains in her chest and knew something wasn't right.

Louise added: "She called me and knew something wasn't right.

"We were taken from Leeds to Newcastle a few times due to the complications."

When Bethany was taken to hospital in Newcastle for the final time on Tuesday September 6, Louise said she had a feeling she may never be able to return.

"I packed a big bag, something inside me knew", Louise said through tears.

"I had a flat in the grounds of the hospital they provided me so I could stay with her.

"On the night she died, I asked them to call me if I was needed.

"I rushed across, I knew what the phone call meant.

"I was there at the end."

Bethany was never told she had a small amount of time left and friends and family rushed to be by her side before her death, giving her messages of love and support.

Bethany died shortly before 1am on Monday morning, with her mum at her side.

Louise was given the opportunity to return to the ward to see Bethany without any tubes, wires or machines one final time.

"She looked just like my little girl", Louise said.

"I am so, so thankful I had that chance to see her again.

"She was smiling.

"The two hour drive home without her felt like ten days."

Plans are now being put in place for a celebration of Bethany's life.

The community has raised more than £3,000 towards her funeral after a social media appeal by her friends and family.

Louise described the support as "overwhelming".

"My 15-year-old came home from school the other day and said his friends had donated", Louise said.

"I never expected any of this. People have been amazing."

Many people left tributes on the GoFundMe page.

One said: “Such a beautiful girl inside and out, thinking of you all and sending our love.”