Staff who bravely fought off an attacker who stabbed a pupil with broken glass in a Sheffield school have been honoured by police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video footage shows Louis Melotte, 18, launching into a frenzied attack on a 12-year-old in the reception area of Birley Academy in Sheffield.

He then launched in an attack on a second schoolgirl and was only stopped when apprehended by Molly Bulmer and Alicia Richards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youth engagement worker Molly apprehended Melotte, who was 17 at the time, while Alicia restrained him, allowing the terrified youngsters to flee to safety.

Video footage shows Louis Melotte, 18, launching into a frenzied attack on a 12-year-old in the reception area of Birley Academy in Sheffield.

They stopped Melotte, of Sheffield, from getting further into the school on May 1 this year and police quickly arrived at the scene to arrest him.

The brave pair were injured in the attack, which forced the school into lockdown, and Molly was struck with the glass around ten times.

Molly and Alicia have now been given have been given judge's certificates of commendation by detective chief inspector Andy Knowles of South Yorks Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DCI Knowles said: "Ms Richards and Ms Bulmer showed incredible bravery.

(L-R) DCI Andy Knowles, Alicia Richards, Molly Bulmer and DC Tom Ryan. Two staff who bravely apprehended a teenager who attacked a pupil in a school reception area while wielding a shard of broken glass have been given judge’s certificates of commendation in recognition of their selfless and heroic actions.

"Without hesitation, they put themselves in harm's way to protect the children at that school.

"I am delighted their actions have been recognised through these certificates of commendation.

"The incident, which was captured on CCTV and has since been released to the public, shows how both of these women bravely faced some of the most extreme violence imaginable without any thought for their own safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their actions that day prevented Melotte gaining access to the building, allowing school staff the time to initiate lockdown procedures and keep all the children in their care safe from harm.

"I have no doubts whatsoever that it was the actions of Ms Richards and Ms Bulmer that saved the community of Birley from what could have been the most unimaginable tragedy and I am truly humbled by their courage."

Melotte was found guilty of three counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court in August.

He had already pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding without intent and possession of a sharply pointed article on a school premises.