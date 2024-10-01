Breathtaking installation by land artist David Popa revealed at Whitby Abbey

Perhaps best appreciated from the air, the massive tree and hands were created by renowned land artist, David Popa.
The American artist, who works with natural materials including chalk, charcoal and earth pigments, which will wash away in the rain, spraypainted the ground in and around the Abbey to create his largest piece to date.
Last year he did three memorable floor paintings of a huge T-Rex in Utah, a Triceratops on Dorset's Jurassic Coast in southern Britain, famous for fossil collecting, and a Hatzegopteryx on a remote island in Finland.
Explaining his work previously he said his work would be impossible without the advent of drone photography, adding: “'I paint on a very large scale and the only way to see it is through the eye of a drone.”
The 5,400 square meter ‘Heritage Tree’ celebrates the achievements of seven inspiring individuals, who have achieved amazing things with the help of National Lottery funding
They include Sir Tim Smit, who transformed a clay pit in Cornwall into the world-renowned attraction Eden Project to inspire people to reconnect with the natural world.
It also celebrates Arthur Torrington, co-founder of the Windrush Foundation, and Sandy Bremner, who is overseeing the £10m National Lottery funded initiative to transform the Cairngorms into the UK's first net zero national park.
Unveiling the installation, Sir Tony Robinson said: “Given the hugely important work of all seven, I am deeply honoured to support The National Lottery’s celebration of these extraordinary people.
"Across the spectrum of our heritage and conservation, the impact of the causes and projects championed by these Game Changers is evident - and the role The National Lottery has played in making this possible has been vital."