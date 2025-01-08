BrewDog Bradford and BrewDog Huddersfield closes: Shock as bar chain announces closures

Major bar chain BrewDog has closed two more of its Yorkshire-based bars. The Scottish craft beer and food company has announced that BrewDog Bradford on Great Horton Road has closed and BrewDog Huddersfield on Zetland Street near the university has also closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A BrewDog spokesperson said: “Our franchise partner took the difficult decision to close BrewDog bars in Bradford and Huddersfield, but remains a partner and will continue to operate some of our other Yorkshire venues.”

BrewDog said there have been no job losses, all staff were retained and moved to other parts of the Tokyo Industries business which continues to operate other BrewDog venues in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bars are famed for their craft beer and food such as Wing Wednesdays - an all-you-can-eat chicken wing challenge.

BrewDog closes two more of its venues in Yorkshire

Adam Moran of Beard Meets Food channel held the record at BrewDog Bradford. The YouTuber managed to eat 70 chicken wings in 90 minutes with his friend Josh Gudgeon managing 45 wings.

Associated social media accounts for both venues have now been deactivated.