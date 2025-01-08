BrewDog Bradford and BrewDog Huddersfield closes: Shock as bar chain announces closures
A BrewDog spokesperson said: “Our franchise partner took the difficult decision to close BrewDog bars in Bradford and Huddersfield, but remains a partner and will continue to operate some of our other Yorkshire venues.”
BrewDog said there have been no job losses, all staff were retained and moved to other parts of the Tokyo Industries business which continues to operate other BrewDog venues in Yorkshire.
The bars are famed for their craft beer and food such as Wing Wednesdays - an all-you-can-eat chicken wing challenge.
Adam Moran of Beard Meets Food channel held the record at BrewDog Bradford. The YouTuber managed to eat 70 chicken wings in 90 minutes with his friend Josh Gudgeon managing 45 wings.
Associated social media accounts for both venues have now been deactivated.
BrewDog still has bars in Leeds city centre, York, Hull, and Sheffield although it closed its Headingley branch in Leeds in 2023.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.