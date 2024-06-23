He made 378 appearances for Rovers during an 11-year spell from 1950 to 1961 and stands fifth on the club’s all-time appearance record list. For the first part of his career he worked at Rossington Main pit by day and played football at weekends. Only midway through his playing career did he turn full-time.

He left Rovers in 1961 after being told in a one-line letter that he would not be offered new terms. He went on to play for Boston United in the Midland League and for years lived within walking distance of Rovers’ former Belle Vue home. In 2006 the final game at the ground was a testimonial to him.

Born in nearby Rossington, Brian’s first game for the senior team was in February 1951 in a second division match that saw Rvers lose 4-2 to Blackburn Rovers.

Brian Makepeace, who played for Doncaster Rovers

Reflecting in 2009 on his playing career, he said: “Football has changed beyond belief since my days (not least the wages!) and there are different playing systems altogether these days. But, quite honestly, I preferred my time rather than today - particularly for me, being a defender.

“It seems to me that those in charge of the game are trying to take the tackling, particularly 50-50 challenges, out of the game.”

He listed among the Docaster Rovers greats Bert Tindill, centre half Bill Paterson and Alick Jeffrey, whom he compared to Steven Gerrard.

His son-in-law, former Rovers defender Paul Raven, said: “He took a great deal of pride in captaining his hometown club. He was working alongside supporters who were in the stands at Belle Vue watching him at the weekend.”