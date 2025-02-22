Brian McClure: Rugby club pays tribute to secretary after hit and run death

A Yorkshire rugby club has paid tribute to a man killed in a hit-and-run in West Yorkshire earlier this week as “one of its greatest supporters.”

Brian McClure, 74, died on Tuesday February 18 after he was involved in collision as a pedestrian.

He was hit on Barnsdale Road in Castleford by a vehicle travelling away from the town to Allerton Bywater.

The driver, a man in his 30s, failed to stop, and was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed limit.

Mr McClure, a father and grandfather, had a 50 year long association with York Rugby Union Football Club, and had served as the Club’s honorary secretary since 1987.

A tribute to Mr McClure, posted on the club’s website, read: “It is with immense sadness that we must report the passing away of one of our staunchest, most loyal and well-loved personalities within the Club.

"For many members of York RUFC, past and present there will be fond memories of Brian throughout all ages. Originally a player for York in the 1970’s, he has continued to be involved with the club ever since. For the 1st XV he ran the line for many years, always keen to get his boots on when he could.

"Brian was extremely well known throughout the Yorkshire Rugby Community. He was a key interface between clubs for fixtures and was always a font of knowledge willing to give his wise words of wisdom to solve any issues that might arise.

“Many of us will be looking wistfully at the touchline over the coming weeks, expecting to see Brian smiling and watching the game before we fill our minds with fond memories of a wonderful man and a much loved member of the Club.”