Brian Midgley: Well-known Yorkshire metallurgist dead at 93
Born in Guiseley near Leeds, he attended Prince Henry’s Grammar in Otley and after taking his Higher School Certificate accepted a job in the research laboratories at Firth Brown, eventually qualifying at Sheffield University as a metallurgist.
On his return from national service with the RAF he became departmental head of the Experimental Melting Laboratory, which researched steel suitable for the nuclear Industry.
He transferred to Scunthorpe in 1959 and became an associate of British Foundrymen, serving on the committee of the British Steel Casting Research Association and on the foundry advisory committee at North Lindsey Technical College.
In 1966 in Sheffield he became assistant to the general manager of the steel and alloy iron foundry.
Meanwhile he had joined the British Trials and Rally Drivers Association and became its president as well as participating in and organising events.
He joined the Sheffield Vulcan Rotary Club as a founder member and served as district governor and club president.
With his wife, Pat, he travelled much of the world, often attending Rotary meetings in which polio vaccinations were given to children.
