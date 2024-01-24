Bridlington 1940s Festival permanently cancelled as lack of volunteers 'takes it toll' on organisers

A spokesperson from the Bridlington Old Town Association said a ‘lack of volunteers’ has meant the team are no longer able to put on the festival.

It follows the last minute cancellation of the 2023 festival after a committee member did not apply to the local council for a road closure licence. However, a number of local businesses joined together to hold an alternative event, called the Bridlington Vintage Festival, with clothing and food stalls, traders and live entertainment. A concert at Bridlington Priory also went ahead.

Announcing the end of the Bridlington 1940s festival, a spokesperson for the Bridlington Old Town Association said: “It is with great sadness that we must confirm that we will no longer be able to bring you our 1940’s Festival.

The organisation that runs the Bridlington 1940s Festival has confirmed its permanent cancellation. Pictured is the festival in 2018, photographed by Paul Atkinson.

"From 2017 when we began, the event has grown and grown, but our team has got smaller and smaller and the lack of volunteers has finally taken its toll.

“As a team we are proud of what we have achieved and no one is more upset about this decision than we are. Despite having full-time jobs and family commitments, we have done this happily and voluntarily for sheer pride of seeing people’s enjoyment, seeing businesses busy and the stunning and historic Old Town full of life.

“We would like to thank residents, businesses, sponsors, re-enactors, traders, entertainers and schools for their help and support over the past years and also everyone who attended and made the event such a success for Bridlington.”