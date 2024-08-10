Bridlington: ‘Britain’s worst seaside resort’ fights back at misleading headlines
Andrew however claims that one of the national journalists writing those stories came “out of season” when everything was closed for maintenance.
Andrew, the owner of Funland Amusements, the two arcades on Bridlington’s seafront, said: “All the fun fair was closed for cleaning. With all the salty air it needs to be done when you’re by the sea.
“Businesses were annoyed because the day the person came it was out of season - mid week in february.”
Mr Chapman knows all about the change in seasons.
He said: “My family travelled with the fair and settled down at the seaside.”
Growing up and working in the arcades, Mr Chapman not only runs the arcades but Seaside Rock and Gifts, G.O.A.T Sports Bar and Candy Chops.
He is also a member of Bridlington Leisure Association which represents shops in the area.
He said: “There’s hardly any empty shops anymore. Everything is owner operated. There’s no big chains. All locals and support locals. It’s a really tight community with a sense of pride.”
Andrew and a fellow member of BLA, Reece Holland, took it on themselves to drive around and publicise buildings by making videos. Mr Holland buys run down properties and does them up before letting them out.
Mr Chapman said: “Bridlington is on the up. We’ve had a new seafront area. It looks great and great for tourism.”
They’re next mission is to ensure there’s enough attractions so people come to stay for the weekend rather than just a day out.
Mr Chapman added: “We want people to stay all weekend, there’s lots to do here. People underestimate it.
“Most people come for a day out but we’re doing what we can to encourage them to stay longer.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.