Andrew Chapman’s day involves changing beer kegs, fixing slot machines and popping in and out of businesses in Bridlington, “problem solving” any issues they have. One of their big problems is the seaside town’s perception including catchy headlines such as “boarded up Bridlington,” and it being dubbed as one of “Britain’s worst seaside resorts.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew however claims that one of the national journalists writing those stories came “out of season” when everything was closed for maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew, the owner of Funland Amusements, the two arcades on Bridlington’s seafront, said: “All the fun fair was closed for cleaning. With all the salty air it needs to be done when you’re by the sea.

“Businesses were annoyed because the day the person came it was out of season - mid week in february.”

'Bridlington is on the up'

Mr Chapman knows all about the change in seasons.

He said: “My family travelled with the fair and settled down at the seaside.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Growing up and working in the arcades, Mr Chapman not only runs the arcades but Seaside Rock and Gifts, G.O.A.T Sports Bar and Candy Chops.

He is also a member of Bridlington Leisure Association which represents shops in the area.

Bridlington

He said: “There’s hardly any empty shops anymore. Everything is owner operated. There’s no big chains. All locals and support locals. It’s a really tight community with a sense of pride.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew and a fellow member of BLA, Reece Holland, took it on themselves to drive around and publicise buildings by making videos. Mr Holland buys run down properties and does them up before letting them out.

Mr Chapman said: “Bridlington is on the up. We’ve had a new seafront area. It looks great and great for tourism.”

They’re next mission is to ensure there’s enough attractions so people come to stay for the weekend rather than just a day out.

Bridlington on the Yorkshire Coast

Mr Chapman added: “We want people to stay all weekend, there’s lots to do here. People underestimate it.