Bridlington RNLI team get into the Christmas spirits to bring in much-needed funds for the service

Sales of rum and an Orange Marmalade Vodka will help the RNLI team.

The RNLI will be offering both dark and spiced rums while there is also an orange marmalade vodka available.

The spirits, which feature the Bridlington RNLI name and logo, are being supplied by Global Distillery Ltd and developed by master distiller and founder Ed Gibson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is hoped that the station will have secured a licence to sell the products ahead of its Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, November 27.

Sales of rum and an Orange Marmalade Vodka will help the RNLI team.

An RNLI spokesman said: “The online sales will be fulfilled by Global Distillery and we are also working with two local licensed businesses as points of sale. We will announce them soon.

“Your purchases will directly contribute to keeping our station operational and continuing our active role of saving lives at sea.