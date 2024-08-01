Bridlington Salvation Army call for donations to help those struggling

A Salvation Army breakfast club that provides food and company for people in Bridlington is calling for donations.

Every Monday morning, Bridlington Salvation Army’s One Stop drop-in offers a hot breakfast and drink, signposting to housing, benefits and health support, a food parcel and a friendly ear to people who are homeless or struggling financially.

But with need increasing due to the high cost of living and around 50 food parcels given out each week from their church and community hall in Wellington Road, it is reliant on donations.

Volunteer Jane Dickinson said: “We are very grateful for the support the community and local businesses give to us in terms of donations, but we are seeing need increase and we want to be able to meet that.

Major Barbara Jeffery with the team of volunteers at Bridlington Salvation Army

“Before Covid we had about eight people here each Monday, now we regularly have between 40 to 60 people, many are struggling financially so we provide food parcels to help get them through the week.

“Poverty a big issue here. People will tell us that they have no electricity for the week because they can’t top up the meter, are in poor quality multi-occupancy housing, or are dealing with debt.

“We also support a lot of people who are sleeping rough. They can come here for a hot meal, a shower and to use the washing machine. It is busier for us because people who are homeless migrate to Bridlington in the summer months. Each week we’re seeing new people as well as regular faces. A lot of people move to the coast but then realise it’s as hard here as it is anywhere else.”

One regular Ashley, 43, struggled to afford food after paying his bills so turned to The Salvation Army.

Ashley said: “When I get paid, once all the bills are paid, rent, council tax, electric, everything else on top, I’m left with hardly anything so it’s a nightmare.

“I felt uncomfortable and embarrassed to come in here for the first time as I’ve never asked for help like that in my life, but now I come every Monday. I get breakfast and a cup of coffee, it helps me and my partner with a bit of food. It just helps us out and tides us over until we get paid next. What they do here is amazing. It’s absolutely amazing.”

Another regular Phil, 52, said: “I come for the company. My wife has MS (multiple sclerosis). I’m her carer so it’s like time out for me. I have mobility issues myself which means I can’t work so getting a food parcel here really helps.

“I have made friends here and we meet up at other times during the week. There’s a good sense of community and friendship here, people are not just out for themselves. I see how The Salvation Army helps other people.”

People get given a number when they come through the doors so they can speak to somebody about what help they might need. The team of volunteers, Val, Linda, Damo, Jean, Ann, Julie, Colin and Max, try and make sure they speak to everyone who comes in.

Max gave an insight into a typical Monday morning where he spoke to a man struggling after a bereavement, a couple who are living in a tent and a woman who has been living in a basement flat for years suffering health problems because of damp.

Max said: “Mental health, long-term homelessness, poor quality housing, people who are out of prison and have nowhere to turn to are common issues. We want to give people a chance and let them know they are not alone, there is help for them. Everyone who comes to talk to us knows we are not passing judgement.”

Major Barbara Jeffery, who leads Bridlington Salvation Army, added: “At The Salvation Army we put faith into action by offering practical support without discrimination. People know when they come through the doors here they will get a friendly face and we will do what we can to help them. We run a vital service thanks to the generosity of our volunteers who give up their time and to members of the public who provide us with donations. If you can help please do get in touch.”

One Stop runs from 9am to 11.30am every Monday. They also run a charity shop on a Wednesday between 9.30am and 11.30am.