Bridlington youngster Henry gets animated to star in Great Ormond Street Hospital Christmas appeal

Henry Waines with parents Shevonne and Ben and baby brother George.

Henry Waines, 4, features in a heart-warming animation as part of GOSH’s Christmas fundraising appeal.

The animation is called ‘One Step Closer to Home’ and follows Henry on his journey from GOSH to his home in Bridlington. Along the way Henry, who receives specialist care at GOSH for a rare cardiac condition and has a tracheostomy and ventilation tube, is helped by magical stockings that represent donations from GOSH Charity supporters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soundtracked by Sigrid’s ‘Home to You (This Christmas)’, the animation sees Henry collect more pairs of stockings on his journey home as he crosses the country, passing landmarks such as London’s Big Ben and the Humber Bridge.

Henry Waines, 4, features in a heart-warming animation as part of GOSH’s Christmas fundraising appeal. Photo courtesy of GOSH.

The animation supports GOSH Charity’s Christmas Appeal, which raises money to fund vital resources and support that GOSH needs to get seriously ill children like Henry one step closer to home.

Henry was transferred to the hospital in December 2017 when he was just five weeks old after being diagnosed with a rare congenital heart condition, where his left artery was wrapped around his windpipe.

After discovering that Henry’s windpipe was only 1.8mm wide when it should have been 6-8mm, Henry underwent surgery just days before Christmas from GOSH’s specialist tracheal team to widen his windpipe and make it easier for him to breathe.

His first Christmas was spent in the hospital’s Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU) recovering from his surgery, and a year later in 2018, Henry spent Christmas on a ventilation ward at the hospital, with his parents by his bedside.

He was able to go home in January 2019 but is still cared for by GOSH and has a tracheostomy and ventilation tube, which has been depicted in the film.

Shevonne, Henry’s mum, said: “We spent Henry’s first two Christmases at GOSH, which was incredibly hard.

“We arrived at GOSH two days before Christmas and I remember feeling so worried about what lay ahead for Henry, but the amazing staff comforted us and helped put us at ease.

“Despite everything else that was going on, they helped bring the festive spirit – even the small things like changing Henry’s bedsheets in his cot to be Christmassy ones made such a difference.

“Henry is still under GOSH’s care now and we are so grateful for their ongoing support. He is such a kind, happy and gentle child and we couldn’t value our time together as a family more.

“It’s been amazing to see Henry animated for this film and follow his very special journey home.

“We’re really hoping that Christmas 2021 will be the Christmas that Henry gets to spend with the people that love him and cherish him for the wonderful little boy he is.”

Louise Parkes, GOSH Charity’s chief executive, said: “Christmas is such a special time and it’s become even more significant as we reflect on the challenging two years we’ve all had. We’re extremely grateful to Henry’s family for sharing their story with us.”

To find out more about and donate to the GOSH Christmas appeal go to www.gosh.org/christmas/

Visit tinyurl.com/ycksyh68 to watch the animation