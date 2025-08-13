A Green councillor says a director who chairs a struggling council-owned commercial housebuilding company should step aside due to a conflict of interest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Post revealed that North Yorkshire Council’s wholly-owned firm Brierley Homes had an "urgent" request for an extra £1.4m loan approved last month, bringing the total borrowed to around £24m.

The loan was originally due to be paid back in March, but the deadline was extended last year by council bosses to 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s deputy leader Gareth Dadd signed off the “additional loan facility” on July 21.

File pic: Brierley Homes was established in 2017 by North Yorkshire Council. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The decision is due to be rubberstamped by the council’s Executive on August 19.

A report says the cash was needed urgently “due to a number of expected sales not being received in mid-July, in order to ensure suppliers could be paid on time.”

The firm was set up in 2016 by the former county council to build and sell homes with the profits being reinvested into frontline services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is expected to register losses of £3.2m for the financial year 2024/2025. It also owes £2.3m of unpaid interest to the council.

The Greens said Brierley Homes “are framing this as an investment in increased affordable housing (but) the council’s report indicates it’s just cash flow for misjudged sales income, slow delivery, and a lack of contingency planning”.

Green councillor and businessman Arnold Warneken said: “I’m deeply concerned that officers have been making these huge loans and subsidies to a private company behind closed doors.

"If they want public funding, there must be public scrutiny."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Warneken said “through no fault of his own (company chair and NYC corporate director for environment Karl Battersby) is compromised because there is an obvious conflict of interest”.

“He should be removed and let Brierley Homes have a chair that doesn’t have that conflict.”

He said the report needed more information about alternatives including ceasing trading, adding: “It’s got to be an option. It is taxpayers’ money.”

Independent councillors on North Yorkshire Council have also questioned the need for the council to provide further support to the developer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Stuart Parsons, leader of the Independent group, said the additional funding was been provided at a time when the council was facing a multi-million pound shortfall in its budget.

He added: “How many more ‘unforeseen circumstances’ will there be requiring the council to find £2, £3m or £4m? We don’t have any confidence that this assistance will be the last made by the authority.

“It’s a concerning business – it’s the age-old problem that local authorities aren’t any good at running businesses.”