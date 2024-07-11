Brigantia raises £4500 for local hospice

Yorkshire-based cybersecurity distributor Brigantia recently took on Total Warrior Leeds to raise money for Saint Michael's Hospice, a local Harrogate charity.

A team of eighteen took on the challenge, tackling fifteen obstacles over an undulating six-kilometre course. Initially setting out to raise £500 for the charity, the Brigantia team raised a whopping £4500.

Supporting the local community - Saint Michael's Hospice

Brigantia is proud of its local community and, as a successful Yorkshire business, understands the importance of giving back to the area. Inspired by the charity's fantastic work, they supported Saint Michael's Hospice.

Saint Michael's provides care and support to individuals and their families dealing with the complex challenges of living with a terminal illness. Their core values are that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect, and care should not depend on finances but on what is best for the individual.

For over thirty years, the hospice has provided specialist support to people during their most challenging times. They understand the impact terminal illness has on the person and everyone around them. From practical support to spiritual and emotional support, the Saint Michael's team makes sure no one affected by terminal illness has to face it alone.

About Brigantia

Based in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, Brigantia is a multi-award-winning distributor specialising in cybersecurity solutions. The company prides itself on its product knowledge, quality, and partnership.

Angus Shaw, Brigantia's Sales Director, commented on the fundraising achievement: "I'm incredibly proud of the team and what they've achieved. Community means a lot to us, and supporting and giving back to your local area is important. Saint Michael's is a fantastic charity that supports families across the community. I know the team is over the moon with the final fundraising total and has been overwhelmed with the support they’ve received to reach this target.”

To find out more about the work of Saint Michael’s Hospice, follow this link: https://saintmichaelshospice.org/