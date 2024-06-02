Brighouse 1940s weekend: Bumper gallery as town centre transformed to recall life more than 80 years ago

The 1940s weekend attracted thousands of visitors who were able to sit in a Messerschmitt, see Churchill, learn to dance the Lindy Hop or dance the night away with the Ashby Big Band.

The whole town centre became the venue for a host of 1940s events and displays from Spitfires to vintage vehicles, from home cooking to 1940s dress and make up.

Many also dressed up in outfits from the period.

Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson captured some of the best pictures from the event featured in this bumper gallery:

Visitors in period outfits at the Brighouse 1940's weekend

Visitors in period outfits at the Brighouse 1940's weekend

Twins Debbie Holland and Rainy Sutton by a 1942 Spitfire Mk9 at the Brighouse 1940's weekend