Britain's biggest ever EuroMillions winners go public after £184M jackpot win

Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, scooped a record-breaking £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket on the draw on Tuesday May 10.

Joe, 49, a communications sales engineer, and Jess, 44, who runs a hairdressing salon with her sister, have been married for 11 years and have two primary-school aged children.

Mrs Thwaite said: “The win gives us time to dream, which we haven’t had before. We’ve had one week to think about this and we now have time to share lots of experiences and go on adventures with our family and friends.”

Britain’s biggest ever EuroMillions lottery winners have been revealed as married couple Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester.

The record was previously held by an anonymous ticket-holder who banked £170 million in October 2019.

The new record-breakers mark the second EuroMillions jackpot won in the UK this year, with the £109 million jackpot from the draw on February 4 claimed a few days later.

Mr Thwaite said he was working on Tuesday and by 4pm he thought he “better buy a ticket” because he was aware of the jackpot.

He said he regularly buys tickets, adding: “I normally buy them when it’s a good amount, so when there’s a lot of money I’ll put it on. I use the app, and have a quick check a couple of times a week and I’ll put it on.

“But generally my luck is pretty terrible, to be honest with you.”

His wife Jess said: “He tries to convince me to buy them thinking I’ll have more luck, but actually it’s him.”

Mr Thwaite said that when he received an email telling him he won a prize he thought it was a lucky dip.

“Then I looked at the amount and I put the phone down. And I picked the phone up again, and I looked at the amount again.

“I first thought it was in thousands,” he said, adding that he thought it was “life-changing”.

But then he “started counting the digits”, adding: “Amazing, but also surreal.”

He said they have been trying to move house for quite a while and he went on Right Move.