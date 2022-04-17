British spies' contribution to Second World War
Historian Edward Harrison’s long-standing fascination with the Second World War can be traced back to his school days in Leeds.
Talks then with a number of his Polish classmates sparked an interest in the country’s resistance movement during the conflict, which years later features in Harrison’s latest book.
Secret Service Against the Nazi Regime: How Our Spies Dealt with Hitler is a look at Britain’s intelligence-led fight in the struggle with Nazi Germany.
Here, Harrison talks about their contribution to the war: Leeds historian explores how UK spies worked against Nazi regime in Second World War
Doncaster mum to represent nation in Invictus Games
When Lisa Johnston competes at the Invictus Games, it will be the first time that two of her sons have seen her run.
The former army medic and amputee from Doncaster is part of a 61-strong squad of wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans taking part in the international sporting competition.
She will represent Team UK in four events – athletics, swimming, wheelchair rugby and rowing.
Here's her story: Sons will see Doncaster mum run for first time when former army medic and amputee competes in Invictus Games
Call the local midwives - Bradford home birth team
Bradford midwives who specialise in home births are the focus of a new TV series starting next week.
Expect drama, emotion and tender moments as Yorkshire Midwives On Call captures the creation of new families in homes across the Bradford district.
Among those featured are Rebecca Wheelhouse and Tim Sale who welcomed their second son, Toby, into the world from their home in Saltaire.
More about the show here: Yorkshire Midwives On Call: New show to look at Bradford midwives delivering babies at home
Art that made us on TV screens
A new BBC series tells the turbulent history of the British Isles through 80 works of art, some from Yorkshire.
The series focuses on artworks that continue to inspire artists today – art from all genres that emerged at some of the most exciting times of crisis and turbulence in our history.
Art that Made Us: Brilliant Isles – also has an accompanying book of the same name.
Here's more about the programme: Art that Made Us: The new TV series that tells an alternative history of Britain through art
Community unites to support Ukrainian family fleeing war
When Ukrainian refugee Liliana Amelicheva arrived at the West Yorkshire home that members of her new community had come together to fit out for her family, she was moved to tears.
Liliana and children George aged 15, 12-year-old Klim and Maria, five, were fleeing the fighting following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Adele Housley, who is helping Ukrainian families to settle in her community, helped find them a home and the people of South Elmsall came together to get it ready for the family.
Here's this heart-warming story after a heart-breaking journey for Liliana: How West Yorkshire community rallied together to help mum and three children fleeing Ukraine conflict