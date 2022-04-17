British spies' contribution to Second World War

Historian Edward Harrison’s long-standing fascination with the Second World War can be traced back to his school days in Leeds.

Talks then with a number of his Polish classmates sparked an interest in the country’s resistance movement during the conflict, which years later features in Harrison’s latest book.

Hugh Trevor-Roper who worked for intelligence services during the Second World War. photo: Pen and Sword

Secret Service Against the Nazi Regime: How Our Spies Dealt with Hitler is a look at Britain’s intelligence-led fight in the struggle with Nazi Germany.

Doncaster mum to represent nation in Invictus Games

When Lisa Johnston competes at the Invictus Games, it will be the first time that two of her sons have seen her run.

Lisa Johnston is competing in the Invictus Games. Photo: Help For Heroes

The former army medic and amputee from Doncaster is part of a 61-strong squad of wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans taking part in the international sporting competition.

She will represent Team UK in four events – athletics, swimming, wheelchair rugby and rowing.

Call the local midwives - Bradford home birth team

Laura Hughes of the Bradford home birth team. Picture: Tim Smith/Candour productions

Bradford midwives who specialise in home births are the focus of a new TV series starting next week.

Expect drama, emotion and tender moments as Yorkshire Midwives On Call captures the creation of new families in homes across the Bradford district.

Among those featured are Rebecca Wheelhouse and Tim Sale who welcomed their second son, Toby, into the world from their home in Saltaire.

The community of South Elmsall have come together to support a Ukrainian family fleeing the war.

Art that made us on TV screens

A new BBC series tells the turbulent history of the British Isles through 80 works of art, some from Yorkshire.

The series focuses on artworks that continue to inspire artists today – art from all genres that emerged at some of the most exciting times of crisis and turbulence in our history.

Art that Made Us: Brilliant Isles – also has an accompanying book of the same name.

Community unites to support Ukrainian family fleeing war

When Ukrainian refugee Liliana Amelicheva arrived at the West Yorkshire home that members of her new community had come together to fit out for her family, she was moved to tears.

Liliana and children George aged 15, 12-year-old Klim and Maria, five, were fleeing the fighting following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Adele Housley, who is helping Ukrainian families to settle in her community, helped find them a home and the people of South Elmsall came together to get it ready for the family.