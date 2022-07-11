British tourists miracle escape from avalanche while exploring Kyrgyzstan

A group of British tourists have survived an avalanche while exploring in Kyrgyzstan. Still taken from video uploaded by Harry Shimmin on Instagram.

In video footage shared on social media, Harry Shimmin, said he and nine others were on a guided tour of the Tian Shan mountains when the avalanche began.

Thankfully the group, which was made up of British citizens and American citizens, were able to find shelter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Shimmin explained what happened on his Instagram account. He said: "9 Brits and 1 American on a guided tour of the Tian Shan mountains in Kyrgyzstan.

"We’d just reached the highest point in the trek and I separated from the group to take pictures on top of a hill/cliff edge. While I was taking pictures I heard the sound of deep ice cracking behind me. This is where the video starts.

"I’d been there for a few minutes already so I knew there was a spot for shelter right next to me.

"I was on a cliff edge, so I could only run away from the shelter (hence why I don’t move).

"Yes I left it to the last second to move, and yes I know it would have been safer moving to the shelter straight away. I’m very aware that I took a big risk. I felt in control, but regardless, when the snow started coming over and it got dark / harder to breath, I was bricking it and thought I might die.

"Behind the rock it was like being inside a blizzard. Once it was over the adrenaline rush hit me hard. I was only covered in a small layer of snow, without a scratch. I felt giddy. I knew the rest of the group was further away from the avalanche so should be okay.

"When I re-joined them I could see they were all safe, although one had cut her knee quite badly (she rode one of the horses to the nearest medical facility). Another had fallen off a horse and sustained some light bruising.

"The whole group was laughing and crying, happy to be alive (including the girl who cut her knee). It was only later we realised just how lucky we’d been. If we had walked 5 minutes further on our trek, we would all be dead.

"If you look carefully in the video, you can see the faint grey trail winding through the grass. That was the path. We traversed it afterwards, walking among massive ice boulders and rocks that had been thrown much further than we could have run, even if we acted immediately.