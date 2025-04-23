Shocked pub goers rushed for cover when a swarm of around 3,000 bees descended on their favourite watering hole.

The insects landed at the Brothers Arms pub, in Heeley, Sheffield, at 1:30 pm yesterday swarming over its walls and a patio area.

Video footage shows hundreds of bees then gathering on a white van which was parked outside the boozer with a loud buzzing filling the air as they settled on the bonnet.

Errol Edwards, 59, had arrived at the pub to meet up with some mates when he stumbled into the swarm zone.

A swarm of bees on a van.

He said: "There was a bit of a commotion and I saw people running inside - they gave some people a fright it seems.

"They had completely covered about a 20 square metre area of the pub, including the front and sides even the patio floor.

"The bees were absolutely everywhere, it really was a spectacle."

Errol said he was unsure what caused the bee explosion but said it might have been something to do with the queen bee being on the move looking for a new hive location.

The swarm lingered around the building for 15 minutes before moving off to Heeley Park which is next door to the pub.

Helen Strong, 31, who works at the Brothers Arms said people ran inside after the swarm arrived on the street, and shut the doors.

She said: "Everyone ran in and we shut the doors - I think people were shocked. Luckily all the bees stayed outside as that would have been a disaster.