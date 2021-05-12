Newsome Panthers - based in Huddersfield - posted the amazing heartwarming story on their Facebook feed on Tuesday.

Members of the squad had "spotted signs" that a player was "struggling and a little down".

The player had recently received news that he was getting a new flat to share with his little daughter.

"Brothers in arms": Rugby league team Newsome Panthers goes viral after furnishing struggling player's flat

However, the player had no incoming funds and was going to struggle to get all the necessities to furnish his flat, the post said.

Players immediately sprung into action and within a few messages on a WhatsApp group they share, found the player a new full time job and rallied to put together a donation to help their friend and teammate out.

Now, the player has "everything he needs" for his new flat - including a fridge freezer and sofa.

The player - who has not been named by the club - said in the post: "Wow what can I honestly say to you bunch of lads.

"I’d like to say how grateful I am of every single thing you have all done for me, you lads just make me feel so at home when we’re all together.

"But honestly I really am speechless and lost for words, I don’t know what to say other than thankyou all so so much.

"I’d also like to say a big thank you to Tom Good for giving me a full time job, I’m so happy to have all you lads around me after everything that’s gone on.

"Thankyou lads UTP forever and always."

Newsome Panthers ARLFC is an amateur rugby league club based in Huddersfield.

The club was founded with only two junior teams in 1995.

It has since grown into one of the largest clubs in Yorkshire.

Head coach of the team, Ritchie Hawkyard, said the team's willingness "to help each other" was "amazing.

He added: "As you can see we’ve kitted him out with everything he needs to get started along with a sofa and fridge freezer.

"All the lads have also been donating things they have spare that they no longer need such as kids toys, clothes nappies, wipes etc.

"I really can’t thank the boys enough for pulling together and I know our player is overwhelmed by the support he’s received.