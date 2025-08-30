Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raymond’s first big win came aboard Rainstorm in the 1962 Newbury Autumn Cup, and he also won the July Cup, the Nunthorpe, the Ayr Gold Cup and guided the unconsidered Blue Judge to a runner-up finish in the 1993 Derby. Three victories in the Haydock Sprint Cup came his way, including Sheikh Albadou in 1992.

While a Classic victory ultimately proved elusive, he enjoyed a fine partnership with Michael Jarvis, including winning the 1985 Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot aboard Bob Back, with the pair beating Pebbles (Steve Cauthen) and Commanche Run (Lester Piggott).

On retiring from the saddle he was to become assistant to Joe Mercer as racing manager for Sheikh Maktoum Al Maktoum and his associates.

Bruce Raymond at Newmarket racecourse on October 02, 2010. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/ Getty Images)

When Mercer retired, Raymond assumed the role of racing manager to Rabbah Bloodstock, with the likes of Saeed Suhail, Jaber Abdullah and Saeed Manana amongst the leading owners he represented.

Former jockey Philip Robinson became assistant to his great friend and colleague in 2018 and paid tribute to a man he described as a “second father” and “racing’s Mr Nice Guy”.

Although the closest Raymond came to winning the Derby was when second aboard Jim Bolger’s aforementioned 150-1 outsider Blue Judge, he twice entered the hallowed Epsom winner’s enclosure as racing manager to Suhail, thanks to the exploits of Kris Kin in 2003 and more recently Desert Crown in 2022.

Suhail’s colours were also carried to Group One glory a day before Raymond’s death when the Andrew Balding-trained Never So Brave perhaps fittingly claimed the City of York Stakes.