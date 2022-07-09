This Friday is An Evening With Michael Buble, the Yorkshire date on the singer's open air tour of stately homes, castles and cricket grounds across the country.

And Sunday sees Bryan Adams play in the grounds as part of his own UK summer tour, which also includes several other country house venues.

Stage crews were seen today setting up the infrastructure for the events on the Harewood estate.

The Harewood estate hosts both Michael Buble and Bryan Adams this weekend

Car parks open at 6pm for Michael Buble and 5pm for Bryan Adams, with no access permitted before these times.

Parking

There will be three entrance gates into the estate. Follow the yellow event signs as you get close to Harewood which will bring you into a suitable car park and help minimise congestion in the area.

Crews erect the stage

Parking is limited and must be pre-booked in advance.

No overnight parking or camping is permitted and cars left will be towed and fined. Due to limited space, no campervans or caravans are permitted.

All parking is on grass, please follow the directions of the parking stewards on arrival to speed up the entry process.

There will be a dedicated parking area for disabled parking as close to the arena entrance as possible, please follow the signage and direction of the parking stewards.

Stage crews at work

There is no parking available in Harewood village and no-waiting cones will be deployed and enforced.

Food and drink

No food or drink is permitted to be brought into the concert (with the exception of water in unopened plastic containers of up to 500ml and baby food where not in glass containers).

Seating