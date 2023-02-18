Budding historians wanted to enter The Harry Gration History Prize as the deadline is extended

A popular history prize in Yorkshire has been relaunched to encourage budding historians of all ages to write an essay on a historical topic in Yorkshire. The Harry Gration History Prize is open to everyone and reflects the BBC Look North broadcasting legend's love of local stories and Yorkshire's past.

Previously the competition was only open to academics but in Harry’s memory as a former history teacher turned journalist, it is now open to everyone.

Entrants in the children's (under 18) and adult categories must conduct their own research and produce an original essay about a historical topic related to Yorkshire.

Harry, who lived in York, died in June aged 71 while he served as vice-president of The Yorkshire Society.

Harry Gration

Society chief executive Philip Bell said: “Harry was Bradford born and passionate about all things Yorkshire. He was also a history teacher before moving into journalism; he loved a great story and he loved history, so we thought what better way to honour his memory than by naming our History Prize after him.”

Shortlisted entries will be judged by an expert panel of judges comprising academics, historians and authors, with the two category winners invited to a prestigious presentation ceremony at the Yorkshire Heritage Summit, also organised by The Yorkshire Society and held each year in May.

Each winner will receive a winner’s certificate, the honour of having their essay published and the opportunity to read it to delegates at the summit, and a cash prize of £250.