Budding historians wanted to enter The Harry Gration History Prize as the deadline is extended

Previously the competition was only open to academics but in Harry’s memory as a former history teacher turned journalist, it is now open to everyone.
Entrants in the children's (under 18) and adult categories must conduct their own research and produce an original essay about a historical topic related to Yorkshire.
Harry, who lived in York, died in June aged 71 while he served as vice-president of The Yorkshire Society.
Society chief executive Philip Bell said: “Harry was Bradford born and passionate about all things Yorkshire. He was also a history teacher before moving into journalism; he loved a great story and he loved history, so we thought what better way to honour his memory than by naming our History Prize after him.”
Shortlisted entries will be judged by an expert panel of judges comprising academics, historians and authors, with the two category winners invited to a prestigious presentation ceremony at the Yorkshire Heritage Summit, also organised by The Yorkshire Society and held each year in May.
Each winner will receive a winner’s certificate, the honour of having their essay published and the opportunity to read it to delegates at the summit, and a cash prize of £250.
The first Harry Gration History Prize competition is now open and the deadline for entries is extended to 31 March 2023. For details visit https://theyorkshiresociety.org/history-prize/