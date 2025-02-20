Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A small anteroom opens into a gigantic warehouse with fabrics of all materials and colours draping from the walls.

Shelves are stuffed with balls of yarn, and cosy armchairs welcome crafters to sit for a while and knit or crochet from one of the hundreds of patterns available to buy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Towards the back of the store, a workshop space is set up with sewing machines where, more often than not, you’ll find a group of crafters learning a new skill together.

Rebecca is pictured with staff members, Emma Keast, Kate Youngjohns, Helen Bartlett and Genevieve Fisher. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

It is, owner Rebecca Butler emphasises, as much a community as it is a business.

But a business success story it certainly is.

The new premises, on the outskirts of York on the Clifton Moor retail park, make the imaginatively named Bugweeds the largest store of its kind in Yorkshire.

Ms Butler, a mother-of-three who lives in Haxby, left teaching after 20 years to set up Bugweeds – which is named after her late father’s nickname for her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting with running small sewing workshops for school mums and selling fabric from her shed, she opened her first store in York in 2021.

Four years later, she now employs nine staff members at the new premises.

She said: “We moved to a little shop on Clifton Moor, which was just open a couple of days a week.

“We opened up a few more days, I took on my first member of staff and it grew from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our first shop was fabric, then we had a studio space, and another space for yarn. “Last year we saw the new premises and thought it was time to put everything under one roof.

“We’ve listened to what customers have wanted and gone from there.”

In decades and centuries gone by, crafters would join together to practise their trade and learn skills from each other, picking up the best way to cast on a knitting project or how to work a particularly tricky embroidery stitch.

And Ms Butler tries to cultivate that spirit in 21st century-style, by running workshops and groups in the store in quilting, crochet and sewing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We’re very community minded and family orientated.

“Crafting gives you a chance to take stock and have a brain break. You can be yourself here.

“We don’t have a right or wrong way at Bugweeds – we have your way. It’s individual and independent work.

“A lot of people come to us for all sorts of different reasons. Quite a few of our community have a break here from difficult responsibilities like caring for partners or parents.”

And it’s not just women who find solace at Bugweeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Butler said: “We have young crafters getting into crochet – the market is huge there at the moment.

“And there’s an increasing number of men coming in now.

“We’ve got a fantastic electrician who comes in to get yarn to make his hats on his knitting loom.