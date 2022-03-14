Bulldog with breathing difficulties has life-saving surgery after collapsing and 'turning blue'

Eight-year-old Miss Pickles was taken to RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District Branch in West Yorkshire by her owner when she could no longer take care of her.

Upon arrival at the centre, it quickly became clear she needed urgent surgery to help her breathe better.

Animal centre manager Claire Kendall said: “We very quickly realised that Miss Pickles was struggling to breathe and vets diagnosed her with grade three brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome - also known as BOAS.

Miss Pickles is a bulldog who had severe breathing difficulties, and had to have a life-saving operation

“This is a group of conditions that we see in dogs selected for shorter noses and flatter faces, like bulldogs, which compromises their ability to breathe normally and Miss Pickles was sadly the most serious grade possible.

“She really struggles for breath and can often be heard wheezing and snorting as she tries to breathe. We have to be incredibly careful exercising her as she has gone blue in colour and collapsed in the past.

“It’s heartbreaking that this sweet, fun dog couldn’t run or play because she couldn’t breathe normally.”

The centre launched a fundraising campaign for £2,500 to have the treatment - which was quickly raised.

Miss Pickles is now breathing more freely and will soon be off to her new home.

It comes as the RSPCA launched its new campaign - Save Our Breath - urging the public not to buy breeds who cannot live normal lives due to the irresponsible way they’ve been selectively bred.

The warning comes as the number of British bulldog puppies being registered with the Kennel Club increased 149 per cent, between 2011 and 2020.

With the surge in demand for pets during lockdown there are fears that more flat-faced dogs will have been bred by breeders resulting in even more sickly animals who require expensive veterinary treatment to help them carry out the simplest of everyday tasks such as walking and playing.

The charity fears that more of these animals could be abandoned or relinquished to charity as their owners struggle to cope with costly veterinary bills as the cost of living soars.

RSPCA chief vet Caroline Allen said: “Our desire for cuteness and the selection for shorter, flatter faces - known as brachycephaly - has resulted in dogs who struggle to breathe.

“Their excessive soft tissue causes obstruction in their airways and their abnormally narrowed nostrils and windpipes leave them gasping for air. Struggling to breathe, or even sleep is very distressing and affected dogs are struggling with this every day, with serious impacts on their welfare.

"They also face eye problems, skin concerns due to excessive wrinkles, and painful back conditions due to corkscrew tails.

“We understand why there is so much love out there for these breeds. But it’s wrong that we’re knowingly breeding for features which compromise their basic health and welfare.