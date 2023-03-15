Firefighters from West Yorkshire Police were called to Burmantofts in Leeds shortly after 11pm last night (Mar 14). A large number of crews was originally sent to the scene, although this has now been scaled down to six. There is also an aerial ladder platform and a technical rescue unit at the scene.
Crews from Leeds, Hunslet, Garforth and Featherstone fire stations have all been sent to the scene.
A statement from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews are currently dealing with a building fire in the Burmantofts area of Leeds. Six pumps, one aerial and technical rescue unit currently in attendance. Six breathing apparatus, four hose reels and positive pressure ventilation in use.”
More to follow.