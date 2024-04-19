Burrow Strictly Ball 2024: Yorkshire stars aim to dance their way to win the ultimate ‘Battle of the roses’

TV stars, former rugby players, presenters and mayors will battle it out at this year’s Burrow Strictly Ball 2024 this Saturday.

The evening will be hosted by well known presenters Dan Walker, Sally Nugent, Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten celebrities are already in training for the competition.

Burrows Strictly Ball 2024

They include rugby league internationals Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Danika Priim, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, BBCs Amy Garcia and Married at First Sight star Matt Jameson.

Burrow Strictly Ball 2024 is in aid of Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease and other MND causes.

Matt said: “I was a last minute stand-in so I’m nervous but really excited.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, celebrities will follow in the footsteps of Strictly Come Dancing stars as they take to the floor at the iconic Winter Gardens Empress Ballroom in Blackpool this Saturday April 20.

Former England and Leeds Rhinos player and now Channel 4 pundit Danika Priim said: “We’ve had some fabulous teachers, the effort and energy is phenomenal.

“West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin is up against Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, it’ll be a battle of the roses.”

Mayor Tracy Brabin ran the Leeds Half Marathon last year to raise money for the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, one of the causes the ball will benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Like many across the country, I have closely followed Rob’s story, and been inspired by his courage and his determination."I know this centre will make a huge difference for families affected by MND, so despite my two left-feet, I jumped at the opportunity to take part.”

Rob’s sisters Clare Burnett and Joanne Hartshorne have organised the ball which they first launched in 2022.

They have danced for 30 years and competed across the UK, winning national competitions in Ballroom and Latin dancing, hosting numerous strictly themed events over the years.

Joanne said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who helped make the first ball a success, to see Rob’s face light up, especially when Barrie McDermott took to the stage was priceless! It was such a special and fun night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone who took part were such good sports and so dedicated to raising as much money as possible to support the fight against MND.