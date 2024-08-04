Bus crashes 30ft down embankment and into shallow river in Yorkshire
North Yorkshire Police were called to Barnard’s Road, near Front Street in Grosmont, at around 1.40pm on Saturday (August 3).
Police, paramedics, fire and the coastguard were all sent to the scene after tehe bus crashed off a bridge and rolled down the 30ft embankment before coming to rest in a shallow river.
The bus had to be recovered by a crane and although the scene was cleared by 10pm, the bridge remains closed.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Thankfully, the five people on the bus escaped serious injury. Ambulance, fire and rescue and coastguard teams attended the scene along with the police to bring the occupants of the bus to safety.
“Heavy lifting gear is required to recover the bus and structural engineers are inspecting the badly damaged bridge. Highways teams have put in place a hard closure at the scene.
“The incident is believed to be a single vehicle collision.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 285 of August 3.