Bus crashes 30ft down embankment and into shallow river in Yorkshire

Five people miraculously escaped serious injury after a bus crashed down a 30ft embankment near the Yorkshire coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police were called to Barnard’s Road, near Front Street in Grosmont, at around 1.40pm on Saturday (August 3).

Police, paramedics, fire and the coastguard were all sent to the scene after tehe bus crashed off a bridge and rolled down the 30ft embankment before coming to rest in a shallow river.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bus had to be recovered by a crane and although the scene was cleared by 10pm, the bridge remains closed.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Thankfully, the five people on the bus escaped serious injury. Ambulance, fire and rescue and coastguard teams attended the scene along with the police to bring the occupants of the bus to safety.

“Heavy lifting gear is required to recover the bus and structural engineers are inspecting the badly damaged bridge. Highways teams have put in place a hard closure at the scene.

“The incident is believed to be a single vehicle collision.”