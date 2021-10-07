Buses to replace trains while East Yorkshire's last working railway semaphore signals are upgraded

The mechanical 65-lever frame in Bridlington South Signal Box will be replaced with a new, modern control panel Credit: Network Rail

Bridlington Station, on the Hull to Scarborough line, has been described as "an oasis of mechanical signalling".

But from October 22 to November 1, a number of signals which form part of an extensive complex that controlled the station are being replaced by "route relay interlocking" technology.

The mechanical 65-lever frame in Bridlington South Signal Box will be taken out and and a new, modern control panel installed.

The old signals are being replaced as part of an upgrade Picture: Network Rail

Adam Fowler from Hull and Humber Environment Forum said: "The signals that are about to be upgraded are almost the last connection to when the station was built in the heyday of the rail era. It developed Bridlington into a modern seaside resort."

The work by Network Rail will see the line between Driffield and Seamer shut for nine days.

Trains will run between Driffield, Beverley, Hull and York/Sheffield via Goole.

Rail replacement buses will run between Driffield, Bridlington, Filey and Scarborough and travellers are being warned journeys will take longer.

The approach to Bridlington Station will look a little different in future Picture: Network Rail

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: "We’ve planned this work carefully to make use of a single nine-day closure, rather than working over multiple weekends to maximise productivity and reduce the need for further disruption."

TransPennine Express will continue to run trains between Seamer and Scarborough and their timetable is unchanged.