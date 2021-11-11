Businesses invited to join Puffins Galore! launch event at the Bridlington Spa next week

There will be 10 decorated puffin statues in Bridlington while others others will be at Flamborough/Bempton. Design by Leo Soph Welton

Sir John Lawton, president of Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, will be launching the sponsorship drive to recruit East Yorkshire businesses at the Bridlington Spa gathering.

Businesses throughout the area have been invited to attend and learn more about the project which aims to increase visitor numbers to the East Yorkshire coastal resorts.

The event will be held at the popular venue at 3pm on Wednesday, November 17.

Puffins Galore! is organised by the team that was responsible for the Larkin’s Toads of 2010 and Amy Johnson’s Moths of 2016, both big popular successes and still attracting attention across Hull and the East Riding.

Sir John will be talking about how Puffins Galore! can raise awareness of the threats to wildlife of our coasts and seas.

He said: “Puffins Galore! will encourage people to visit, explore and enjoy our beautiful coast and at the same time get to know more about the unique wildlife of the area.

“The YWT is delighted to be associated with this remarkable project and we are all looking forward to 2022 – the year of the puffin!”.

He will be joined by Clive Rowe-Evans, chair of Yorkshire Coast BID, who will explain the tourist impact that the project will have and its benefits for East Coast small businesses.

A spokesman for Puffins Galore said: “Come May 2022, visitors to the area can expect to see at least 40 colourful Puffins with unique artists’ designs in locations from Flamborough and Bempton in the north to Spurn Point in the south.”