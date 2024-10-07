Calbee colleagues celebrate 95 years long service

Three colleagues at Calbee, the owner of Seabrook crisps, are celebrating after collectively achieving 95 years’ service at the company.

Karen Brown, Production Shift Leader; Philip Newall, Engineer; and Diane Robinson, Operations Support Administrator, all joined in the 90s and have achieved 35 years, 30 years and 30 years respectively.

Having started at the company when it was family-owned, all three members of the team have experienced significant change at the business as it has evolved to become the number one crinkle cut crisp and the second largest multipack crisp brand in the UK.

Having started at the business back in 1989, Karen comments: “When I started, I worked on crisp inspection and flavouring. Now a supervisor in the packaging department, I can’t believe how much things have changed.

Diane Robinson, one of the employees celebrating long-service at Calbee UK

“Saying that, despite how much we have grown, the directors still find the time to help out, hand packing on a sixer or moving crisps around if packing machines need maintenance. It makes a big difference to the culture we have here.”

Looking back at her time at the company, Diane comments: “When I started back in 1994, I joined the business as a packer. We would make up the boxes and pack the products by hand. When you look back its hard to believe really.

“Whilst a lot has changed, it’s always been a great place to work, not least because of the people that are here.”

Starting with the business back in 1994, Philip comments: “I’ve had a really varied career at Calbee and that’s what’s kept things interesting over the years. From boxes and pallets to cleaning, preparation and now engineering, mechanical and electrical.

“What’s great is that you work with everyone here, not just your own department. That helps to build a real team spirit and loyalty between us all.”

Group Managing Director, Daniel Woodwards, comments: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Karen, Diane and Phil for their dedication over the years. Long-service, to me, is a real testament to the commitment that someone has, but also the culture that you nurture at a business.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we look back at all that we have achieved and forward at the exciting changes that are to come.”

Calbee is the fastest-growing top five UK crisps and snacks manufacturer in the UK1.

Seabrook, the much-loved UK crisp brand bought by a third of UK households, joined the Calbee group in 2018. Seabrook is the number one crinkle cut crisp brand, the number two crisp brand the fourth biggest brand in the CSP category (by volume)2.