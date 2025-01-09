California Wildfires: Shocking footage from Hollywood fire as Yorkshire man in ‘unbelievable’ holiday from hell

Helicopters can be seen attempting to extinguish flames, emergency service sirens echo through the night sky, and widespread chaos ensues as a Yorkshire man finds himself witnessing the Los Angeles wildfires firsthand.

A new blaze has broken out in the Hollywood Hills which is where Wakefield bar owner Karl Johnson is staying.

The latest fire in the Hollywood Hills has already led to A-listers such as Reese Witherspoon, Ben Affleck and Tom Hanks fleeing their homes.

Mr Johnson, who arrived in Los Angeles this week to escape the snow in the UK, has found himself filming his own disaster.

Wildfires ravage through Hollywood

Owner of Yorkshire bar Venue23 Mr Johnson said: “[It’s] Unbelievable. We arrive on the day of one of the worst disasters to hit Los Angeles and the surrounding area.”

At first bar owner and former Conservative councillor Mr Johnson thought he was “safe in Hollywood,” until a new fire broke out overnight.

Mr Johnson said: “I didn’t expect this for a break. It’s getting closer to the hotel and even the staff are becoming worried. All we can hear is helicopters above and sirens.”

He has been warned that if the fire gets any nearer they will also be evacuated.

Karl Johnson has found himself in a holiday from hell

It’s the worst fire in LA’s history and continues to rip through Southern California.

He added: “My heart goes out to the huge amount of people who have lost homes.