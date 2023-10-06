Redcar and Cleveland Council has been pressed over potential plans for a frequently empty boating lake which has “brought enjoyment to generations”.

Councillor Peter Grogan suggested the boating lake at Coatham had been neglected with only a small sum being set aside to maintain it.

Coun Grogan, a Conservative representing Kirkleatham ward, asked at a meeting: “The boating lake at Coatham which has been around since 1930 and has brought enjoyment to generations – some of us have fallen in it and tasted the salty water – hasn’t been filled properly for a while. What are the future plans for the boating lake?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Adam Brook, the cabinet member for neighbourhoods and housing, said he “totally agreed” that some action was required.

A still taken from the North East Film Archive showing visitors to the boating lake in 1958. Picture/credit: NEFA.

He said: “I have already met local ward councillors and officers on site to look at this. We are actively looking at options around improvements and accessibility. This could include undertaking capital physical works on the lake and the surrounding area and exploring opportunities for commercial uses.

“No firm plans have yet been established and any deliverable project to be developed would be done in consultation with the local community.”

Coun Brook said there was no budget for capital works to be undertaken on the boating lake, but the council was “actively exploring external funding for future regeneration”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Grogan said the boating lake was one of Redcar and the borough’s main selling points.

The boating lake in Redcar. Picture/credit: Neil Baldwin

He said: “I know we are struggling for money, but we have to try. There are lots of memories, the miniature boats and people that used to go on there. We have had so many things knocked down, let’s keep some heritage for this town.”

Coun Brook said a concern was that while various capital projects were being progressed by the council “they don’t have the revenue to go with them for the upkeep” and it was something being examined moving forward.

The boating lake has undergone several revamps over the years, including the restoration of its footbridge in 2009. It also once played host to 1970s TV show It’s A Knockout with teams competing on the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March the council said the lake had been emptied as part of a routine maintenance programme, which also included the replacement of a pump used to fill it with tidal flow water.

Last year plans were unveiled for a refit of the lake’s boating house, turning it into a bar and bistro. Coatham is already the focus of £3.75m regeneration plans largely funded by the Tees Valley Combined Authority.

Over the summer a new 18-hole adventure golf course ‘Frosty Penguin’s Putting Adventure’ opened to the public.

A coastal activity hub, being housed in a shipping container village on the seafront at Coatham, is also being constructed which will include space for sports activities, changing rooms, toilets and a catering offer, as well as parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad