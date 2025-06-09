After boxer Callum Simpson went to war with Ivan Zucco, claiming victory as European super-middleweight champion, he then took his opponent for a traditional Yorkshire roast dinner the following day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Champion Simpson showed true Yorkshire grit after hitting the canvas twice in the early rounds of the fight before knocking his opponent down three times in the tenth round to claim victory.

Simpson said: "Champions aren’t born. They’re made through perseverance, grit, and the refusal to quit."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His previously undefeated opponent Zucco had travelled from Italy to battle Barnsley-born Simpson for the crown in front of a packed out Oakwell Stadium.

After boxer Callum Simpson went to war with Ivan Zucco, claiming victory as European super-middleweight champion, he then took his opponent for a traditional Yorkshire roast dinner the following day.

Simpson said afterwards: "It would have been easy after getting knocked down twice in the first four rounds to give in, but I've got that Yorkshire grit.

"I was never going to give up."

Simpson said that after going to “war” with Zucco, he wanted to take the Italian into Barnsley “tarn.”

He said: “After going to war with Ivan Zucco in the ring yesterday, today I went to his hotel to meet his family, exchanged team kits and then took him and his girlfriend out for food - introduced him to his first Yorkshire pudding as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Simpson took opponent for his first Yorkshire pudding

“I think I managed to convince him that Barnsley is, in fact, better than Rome. Nothing but respect for Ivan and Team Zucco, absolute class inside and outside the ring.”

Simpson posted a video on social media where he took Zucco to Salt House for a Sunday dinner and Dolly’s Desserts in Barnsley’s Glassworks.

Simpson said he wanted to show him that “Barnsley is better than Rome.”

After devouring his first-ever Yorkshire pudding with gravy on a side plate, Zucco said it tasted “good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Simpson and Ivan Zucco at The Salt House Bar, Barnsley

Many people reacted to the gesture on social media, saying how it was a true act of sportsmanship and Yorkshire hospitality.

“Callum is a true gent,” said one social media user.