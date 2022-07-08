Muriel Sim, 84, and her son Iain Scott Sim, 53, both died in the blaze at their family home at 5am on June 19.

Mrs Sim's other son, John, is thought to have escaped from the property on Manor Close and raised the alarm.

The Sims lived on Manor Close in Camblesforth, near Selby

Mrs Sim had only recently lost her husband Dr John Wilson Sim, a GP in Snaith who died in hospital aged 85 on April 8.

She is believed to have been a retired teacher and the couple had lived in the village for decades, though were originally from Scotland according to neighbours.

An inquest into the deaths will open on July 19 before being adjourned for a full hearing at a later date.