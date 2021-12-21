PDSA is warning that with more people spending time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, more and more pets are falling ill after being given human food.

PDSA Vet Nurse Nina Downing said: “Many of us don’t realise how much human food can affect our furry family members. As well as overfeeding causing our four-legged friends to pile on the pounds, in some cases, it can prove fatal."

Hidden Calories

Here's what you should and shouldn't feed your pet this Christmas

“Christmas can be a time of indulgence for many of us, and it’s sometimes hard to resist those puppy-dog eyes from our beloved pets," she added. "Though we all want to show our pets how much we love them, excessive amounts of human food can have a huge impact on their weight and wellbeing.

“For a medium-sized dog weighing about 20kg, one serving of turkey (just the breast with no skin) is the calorie equivalent of a human eating a large slice of chocolate cake. Similarly, one small gingerbread man would be the same calories for them as a human eating a large bag of gummy sweets, and just three small cubes of cheese would be the calorie equivalent of us eating an entire bag of crisps.

“With their smaller size, it’s even worse for our feline friends, with one serving of turkey for a cat weighing about 3.5kg being the equivalent calories of us consuming three large milkshakes.

"Three cubes of cheese equate to a whole double cheeseburger, which would form an entire meal for a human. What’s more, you might think a small serving of gravy couldn’t cause harm, but this is the calorie equivalent of a human eating three scoops of ice-cream."

Toxic Treats

“There are a number of foods you’ll need to keep away from hungry paws altogether, especially desserts," said Nina. "Mince pies and Christmas cake contain raisins, sultanas and currants, which are highly toxic to pets. Chocolate is also poisonous for dogs and cats, and can even be fatal in some instances.

“As well as desserts, be careful with roast leftovers too. Stuffing and gravy often contain onion, leeks and garlic, which can be deadly to both cats and dogs."

Fur-friendly Food

Nina added: “If you want to give your cat or dog a Christmas treat, a small slice of skin and bone-free turkey (pick the white meat for them) and boiled vegetables without any sauces shouldn’t cause problems. Be mindful of the portion size and reduce the amount of their normal food you give your pet that day so they are not taking on extra calories.