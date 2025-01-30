Renowned charity fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore’s name has been dropped from the foundation set up in his honour.

The Captain Tom Foundation is now known as the 1189808 Foundation, reflecting the organisation’s charity number.

The update this week comes just over two months after the charities watchdog found there had been “repeated” misconduct and mismanagement on the part of Sir Tom’s daughter and her husband in their running of the foundation.

The Charity Commission’s report found a “repeated pattern of behaviour” which saw Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin make private gains and which the regulator said will have left the public feeling “misled”.

British World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore, 99, poses doing a lap of his garden in the village of Marston Moretaine, 50 miles north of London, on April 16, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The report found that a £1.4 million book deal and an £18,000 awards ceremony appearance fee were among the financial benefits the Ingram-Moores enjoyed through their family links to the Captain Tom Foundation.

At the time of the commission’s report in November, a spokesperson for the foundation said it was “imploring the Ingram-Moores to rectify matters by returning the funds due” to the charity.

The Ingram-Moores argued it was a “breach of privacy” for the book deal to have been disclosed by the Charity Commission and said “significant fees” had been paid to the literary agent, legal and PR professionals, as well as some money having “supported” the foundation.

The Ingram-Moores had already been banned last year from being charity trustees, with Mrs Ingram-Moore prohibited from being a trustee or holding a senior management role in any charity in England and Wales for 10 years, and Mr Ingram-Moore for eight years.

He resigned as director of the foundation in June last year, while Mrs Ingram-Moore quit in 2021.

Last week Club Nook, a company of which the Ingram-Moores are directors, filed company accounts showing the value of its assets had plunged to just £149 in the year to April 2024, down from £336,300 in the previous 12 months.

A lawyer for the Ingram-Moores indicated back in 2023 that the Captain Tom Foundation might shut down, and the charity stopped taking donations that summer.

The millions raised by the late Sir Tom and donated to NHS Charities Together before the foundation was formed were not part of the commission’s inquiry.

Asked about the foundation’s name change, a commission spokesperson said: “The remaining trustee promptly notified the commission of this change, and the register (of charities) will be updated in due course.”

Sir Tom was born in Keighley, West Yorkshire, in 1920, and grew up in the town. He was the son of Isabella (née Hird) and Wilson "Wilfred" Moore.

His father was from a family of builders, and his mother was a head teacher. He was educated at Keighley Grammar School and started an apprenticeship in civil engineering.

