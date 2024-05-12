Carlo Giannini: Police renew appeal two years after murder of Italian-born pizza chef

Officers have renewed an appeal for information into the death of an Italian-born pizza chef on the two-year anniversary of his murder.

Carlo Giannini, 34, was living in Sheffield at the time of his death on May 12, 2022.

His family have also released a new tribute to a much missed son and brother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carlo’s body was found in Manor Fields Park in the early hours of May 12 and it was determined that he had been stabbed to death.

Officers have renewed an appeal for information into the death of Carlo Giannini on the two-year anniversary of his murder. Carlo’s family have also released a new tribute to a much missed son and brother.

A murder investigation was launched and four knives were recovered during a search of the scene, though none could be linked to his death or identify the handler of the weapon.

Six people have been interviewed, five on suspicion of the murder and one on suspicion of assisting an offender, South Yorkshire Police said.

Additionally, officers have reviewed thousands of hours of CCTV footage, and specially trained officers have been in contact with the family throughout the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Ch Insp Becky Hodgman, who is the lead investigator for this case, said: “Officers have worked tirelessly over the last two years on this large-scale murder investigation in their attempts to identify Carlo’s killer, and the reason behind his tragic death.

“We have carried out this investigation with Carlo’s family always at the forefront of our mind. Officers have left no stone unturned, but due to the scant evidence we have not yet been able to provide the answers that the family desperately want and deserve.

“Carlo’s family and I believe that somebody has information that could be crucial in moving this case forward, enabling us to bring Carlo’s killer to justice and offer his family the closure they need. I implore anyone who knows anything about this case to consider the pain that Carlo’s family are in, and to get in touch. Two years have passed but it is not too late to help.”

Carlo’s family said there wasn’t a day they “don’t think about Carlo”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We live that May 12 every day, remembering what happened”, they added.

"Our life has changed. Time does not change our pain.

“There are many questions - we ask why? The only answer is that whatever happened, no one had the right to kill a young man with many dreams and a great passion for his work. He loved life and his family.

“It saddens his family that someone must know what happened and does not help to find the culprit. They didn’t just kill Carlo but also his whole family. He was a young man, a son, a brother, a beloved friend. We want to say thank you to the English police.”