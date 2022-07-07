A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed officers were called out at 3.46pm on Wednesday to reports of a man experiencing a medical episode at the Co-op in Castle Square.
The spokesperson continued: “A man in his 70s is believed to have suffered a medical episode and sadly died at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”
Three police cars and two ambulances were sent to the scene, and the Co-op store is believed to have closed in the hours following the tragic incident.