Castle Square: Man dies suddenly at Yorkshire city centre shop despite best efforts of medics

A man has tragically died at a Sheffield city centre shop on Wednesday afternoon (July 6), despite the best efforts of medics.

By Sarah Marshall
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 8:09 am

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed officers were called out at 3.46pm on Wednesday to reports of a man experiencing a medical episode at the Co-op in Castle Square.

The spokesperson continued: “A man in his 70s is believed to have suffered a medical episode and sadly died at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”

The tragic incident took place at the Co-op in Castle Square earlier this afternoon

Three police cars and two ambulances were sent to the scene, and the Co-op store is believed to have closed in the hours following the tragic incident.

YorkshireSheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceCo-Op