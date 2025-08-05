Cat shot in South Yorkshire garden has to have leg amputated after "barbaric" act

A family has expressed their horror after their pet cat was shot in a “barbaric” act in South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

White, a seven-year-old cat, who belongs to Jem Townend and Helen Parkin, was shot last week in Rossington, near Doncaster.

She was discovered bleeding by the couple’s 14-year-old daughter Harriet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her owners rushed her to the vets where they were faced with the decision of whether to have her euthanised or attempt a leg amputation.

White, a seven-year-old cat, who belongs to Jem Townend and Helen Parkin, was shot last week in Rossington, near Doncaster.

They then discovered that White had been shot by a small metal pellet, which was clearly visible on X-ray images.

Ms Townend and Ms Parkin opted for amputation to be attempted saying they were “unwilling to give up on our beloved companion.”

The operation was successful and the family are now crowdfunding the £2000 vet bill and have contacted the police about the shooting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Parkin, a full time homemaker, said: “It’s absolutely barbaric.

“What if it was one of the kids, what if it was me?

“They shot to kill her.

“You just don’t expect it to be happening on your own doorstep.

“We’re having to see White with three legs. My daughter is mortified, it’s her cat who sits at the end of her bed.

“I’m not going to stop until something is done about this. We’re a small community, and she’s known by name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This experience has not only been a wake-up call about the dangers that pets can face but has also highlighted the importance of community support in times of crisis.

“It shouldn’t be happening literally in our back garden.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On 31 July, we received reports of harassment in the New Rossington area of Doncaster.

“It is reported a man made threats to harm a cat.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”