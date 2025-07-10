Leeds city centre is a hub of activity. From bars and pubs to shops and cafes, but rather than shouting louder to attract customers, one entrepreneur is doing the opposite - offering a quiet space with fewer options.

Catherine Allsop, 30, set up Catherine’s Place to create an inclusive space for all - one that is designed with accessibility in mind and is alcohol and overstimulation-free - after receiving her autism diagnosis in 2021.

“There’s nowhere really to go if you want a quieter community feel in Leeds,” she said.

“It's either daytime, shopping, cafes, but then the independent shops shut at 3 or 4 o'clock. The chains shut at six, maybe seven, at a push, but usually earlier.

Catherine Allsop of Catherine's Place

“There's nowhere to hang out that doesn't involve alcohol or a meal out, or another expensive activity.”

Catherine’s Place is cushioned inside The Electric Press near Millennium Square.

It is designed with a Scandinavian ‘Hygge’ feel in mind with a coffee shop for quiet socialising, playing games and a hot desking space, as well as a yoga studio.

Catherine said: “The coffee machine is hidden away, so it’s not noisy and distracting. The menu only has a few options, so you’re not overwhelmed.”

Catherine's Place's Yoga studio inside Electric Press

Catherine said everything is intentional here, including the fully plant-based menu with gluten-free options.

Customers can choose from tea or coffee or a cold drink plus two plant based milks, and a range of local businesses supply gluten-free and vegan sweet treats.

Catherine said: “People come in to do co-working, they come in to do digital detox hours where we just have games and crafts out, and it's free use, and we tend to have a lot of people coming in before or after their yoga classes - anyone who likes a nice quiet space.”

There is a large airy yoga studio with large glass windows overlooking the Electric Press’ forecourt.

Electric Press, Leeds

Catherine, a former school teacher, has since retrained as a yoga instructor.

She said: “I trained as a yoga teacher last year after doing a retreat.”

Catherine left teaching in schools due to burnout but there were elements of her job she missed.

Catherine said: “It filled a hole in my life, and sits really nice, working with other people and I'm trying to add a little calm into people's days, which is lovely and the two spaces (at Catherine's Place) just go together so well.”

The menu with little options is intentional. Even the mugs are missmatch to give you that cosy feeling of home.

Catherine's Place has been open for a week following seven weeks of renovations. The site was home to a Champagne bar previously.

Catherine said: “I think one of the things that I really love about the space is I've reused a lot of the materials.

“The marble top here used to be the Champagne bar that was now in what is the yoga studio, and all the bricks have been reused as well.