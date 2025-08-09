Cayton Bay: Police update after three-year-old boy went missing from holiday caravan

Police in North Yorkshire have released an update in the case of a missing child.

On Saturday morning, officers launched an urgent search for a three-year-old boy.

The child had last been seen in a holiday caravan at Cayton Bay, police said.

Later on Saturday, the force released an update.

A spokesperson confirmed the boy had been found and thanked the public for sharing the appeal.

The update read: “We're very pleased to report the the three-year-old boy missing from Cayton Bay has been found safe and well.

“Earlier today (9 August), we issued an appeal to help find him after he was last seen in a holiday caravan this morning.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.