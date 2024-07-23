“Most police officers are petrol heads,” says former traffic cop Ben Pearson who appeared on Channel 5’s Police Interceptors.

Ben, who patrolled roads for West Yorkshire Police for almost 20 years, had always had a love of “petrol” since he was three years old and fascinated by a lawn mower.

“As soon as I could get biking I did. It was this that made me want to be a traffic cop,” he said.

Ben said when he worked the roads for the police he realised the car community saw the police as the enemy.

“We didn’t do ourselves any favours,” he said. “The police before now had their guard up.”

He said the car community often have the impression police are there to spoil their fun and are “anti-cars”.

He added: “We’re there to cut down on fatalities. It's not about number plates. We’re there to make the roads safer.”

Ben's work on the roads actually fuelled his love of cars and since leaving the police force he has been running a Cops and Cars event in aid of mental health charities.

Ben Pearson has his own youtube channel since appearing on youtube

“People either love cars or football,” he added. “For me it’s definitely cars.”

Ben said when people encounter the police they want to know about firearms or cars.

“Since working as a traffic cop I've learned so much about cars,” he said. “I never used to know the difference between a Mcclaren and a Pistol Ferrari.

“The more the police are letting their guard down and getting to know the car community, the more the community realises we’re there to cut down fatalities not to spoil someone’s fun.”

Ben said he’s now able to bring the car community together with the police at his events.

At his latest Cops and Cars event, at The Motorist, there will be an array of cars on show from the latest models to vintage cars and police cars.

There will also be celebrities from the car world including The Bill’s PC Stamp aka Graham Cole, fellow stars from Channel 5’s Police Interceptors and Roadwars as well as Car influencers such as Abigayle Andre of She Talks Cars.

Father-of-two Ben, who lives in Bingley, said: “It will be bigger and better than ever, with North Yorkshire Police there sharing knowledge with the car community.

“All money raised goes to support two charities close to my heart - Andy’s Man Club and PTSD 999.”