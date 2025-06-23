Police have discovered the body of a serving police officer who had gone missing

Charlie Mitchell was of duty when he was reported missing from his home in Leeds on Saturday night (Jun 21).

The 26-year-old serving West Yorkshire Police officer, who was a patrol officer based in Halifax, was reported missing following concerns for his welfare, the force said.

Officers were searching St Aidan’s Nature Reserve when they found his body at about 5.30pm on Sunday (Jun 22).

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said his family has been informed and specially trained officers are continuing to support them. It added there were no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s office have been informed.

Assistant Chief Constable Robert McCoubrey said: “Charlie’s death in these circumstances is absolutely tragic, and we offer our sincere condolences to his family and will be continuing to give them all the support we can at this very difficult time.