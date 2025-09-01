Chatsworth Country Fair 2025: Best pictures from Saturday opening ceremony

The opening ceremony for the 2025 event was held on Saturday August 30.
This year, the event features grand ring displays in the air and on land, demos from celebrity chefs and family entertainment.
Marisa Cashill attended and captured the best of the action in these amazing pictures:
Chatsworth Country Fair 2025 - Saturday opening ceremony with the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Band. By Marisa Cashill. August 30th 2025 Photo: Marisa Cashill
Chatsworth Country Fair 2025 - Vinnie Brookes aged 3 from Nottinghamshire with his dog Darci aged 12, relaxing in their cart at Chatsworth 'Country Fair 2025. By Marisa Cashill. 30th August, 2025. Photo: Marisa Cashill
Chatsworth Country Fair 2025 - Jousting performance in the grand arena by Knights of Middle England Jousting. By Marisa Cashill. August 30th 2025. Photo: Marisa Cashill
Chatsworth Country Fair 2025 - Bolddog FMX Freestyle Motorcross Stunt Team in the grand arena. By Marisa Cashill 30th August, 2025 Photo: Marisa Cashill