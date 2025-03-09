Police are appealing for information about a missing woman who was last seen in a village close to the Yorkshire coast on Friday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Named only as Chelsea by Humberside Police, the 33-year-old was last seen in New Waltham at around 8am on Friday (Mar 7).

The force has issued an appeal and asked any members of the public who knows where Chelsea may be, or who may have seen her, to contact them on 101.

Officers investigating her disappearance have now released an image of Chelsea in a bid to track her down.