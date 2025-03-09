Missing appeal: Police appeal for information about missing woman last seen on Friday morning

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 9th Mar 2025, 14:01 BST
Police are appealing for information about a missing woman who was last seen in a village close to the Yorkshire coast on Friday morning.

Named only as Chelsea by Humberside Police, the 33-year-old was last seen in New Waltham at around 8am on Friday (Mar 7).

The force has issued an appeal and asked any members of the public who knows where Chelsea may be, or who may have seen her, to contact them on 101.

Officers investigating her disappearance have now released an image of Chelsea in a bid to track her down.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the reference number 350 of March 8.

