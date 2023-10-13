All Sections
Chelsea Park bonfire: Popular Yorkshire bonfire and fireworks display will not go ahead this year

A popular bonfire and fireworks display in Yorkshire will not be going ahead this year, it has been confirmed.
By Robert Cumber
Published 13th Oct 2023, 14:53 BST

The organisers of Chelsea Park Community Bonfire said its huge popularity had led to 'massive' increases in the planning and resources required to stage the event.

The event has been running for more than 30 years, attracting a huge number of people from Sheffield and beyond.

Last year's event was cancelled at short notice on safety grounds and the organisers, 72nd Sheffield St. Andrew’s (Sharrow) Scout Group, have announced it will not be happening this year.

The popular bonfire and fireworks display in Chelsea Park, Sheffield, will not be going ahead this year, organisers have confirmed. Photo: Simon HulmeThe popular bonfire and fireworks display in Chelsea Park, Sheffield, will not be going ahead this year, organisers have confirmed. Photo: Simon Hulme
The popular bonfire and fireworks display in Chelsea Park, Sheffield, will not be going ahead this year, organisers have confirmed. Photo: Simon Hulme

"The requirements for public safety and compliance with published guidance on events of this nature have become too onerous for us, as a voluntary organisation, to fund and resource man-power," they added.

"We know many in the community will be saddened as well; we are sorry to disappoint people. We have thoroughly enjoyed and are proud to have put on a safe, happy and successful event for many years with the excellent help of the Scout Group - young people, parents and grandparents."

They explained they funded the event and had always made a profit in previous years from the sale of refreshments and donations, with the money helping to support the scout group.

They said the Cub and Scout sections were still running and they were keen to reopen their Beaver colony, for six to eight-year-olds, but they need more adult volunteers to make this possible.

Anyone interested in helping out is asked to contact the group at: https://72nd.org.uk/.

