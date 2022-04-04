Chelsie’s death was announced on social media by her husband, Glyn, who revealed that she passed away on Saturday afternoon, April 2, after being rushed to Southampton General Hospital.

She was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was born and was given a prognosis of 16 years old following a suppressed immune system and lung capacity of 27 per cent, however, she defied the odds by 13 years.

Who is Chelsie Whibley?

Chelsie was an actor, best known for her roles on shows like Dani’s House and Sadie J on CBBC.

Along with her appearance in CBBC shows, she also performed in the Starlight Foundation UK Christmas Pantomime production of Cinderella: The Shoe Must Go On! alongside Charlie Cox (from Stardust, Daredevil), Jason Flemyng (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch) and Kate Mara (House of Cards, The Martian), when Chelsie was just 16.

However, the aspiring actress was forced to put her career on hold due to her cystic fibrosis.

In 2020, she spoke to The Sun about how the Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions had affected her and prevented her from seeing her family.

She said: “For me, every day is so precious that spending them under lockdown is like having them stolen.

“It feels like even more time is being taken away from me. It’s just heartbreaking beyond words.

“I know that seeing my friends and family is too dangerous and it could be enough to tip my body over the edge. But on the other hand, I don’t know how much time I have and it breaks me knowing I can’t see them.”

Chelsie also described what it was like celebrating her birthday during lockdown in 2020 on her YouTube channel ‘My CF Life’.

What is cystic fibrosis?

Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is a genetic condition which affects more than 10,600 people in the UK. People with CF are born with it and cannot be infected later in life, however, one in 25 of people carries the faulty gene that causes it, usually without their knowledge.

According to Cystic Fibrosis Trust, the gene affected by CF controls the movement of salt and water in and out of cells. Those with CF experience a build-up of thick sticky mucus in the lungs, digestive system and other organs, which result in a wide range of challenging symptoms that affect the entire body.

A diagnosis can be done through newborn screening, which is a heel-prick test that all babies in the UK receive, and positive results are followed up using a sweat test. Someone who has a history of CF in their family, a partner with CF, or a child with the condition, may decide to get carrier testing to check if they carry the faulty gene that can cause it, which only requires a simple mouthwash or blood test.

You can also test for CF during pregnancy, however, as they carry risks, they are only administered in pregnancies with a high chance of CF.

Cystic fibrosis is usually treated through medication, physiotherapy, nutrition and exercise to enable those with CF to live longer, healthier lives.

Chelsie’s husband of eight years, Glyn Whibley, paid tribute to her on Facebook. He said: “I cannot put into words the heartbreak I am now feeling without you here. Waking up without you by my side just feels so wrong and I’m waiting to realise that this is all just a terrible dream, but sadly I know it is not.

“From the first time we met I knew that this day would come but I knew you were the one I wanted to spend my life with and it has been an incredible life, one that I would not change for anything in the world.

“You were such an inspiration to me and so many others, with such vigour and determination to prove the doctors wrong and keep living on. We have made so many memories together that I will treasure for the rest of my life and I thank you for choosing me to share your life with.

“You have brought such happiness to me and you will never know the true amount of love I had for you! I wish there had been a different route to removing all the suffering you were going through and that I didn’t have to lose you, but I know you are now at peace and looking down on us with our dearest Gizmo and our four unborn babies.

“You were the love of my life and my bestest friend and I am going to miss you so so much! I’m sorry we didn’t get the chance to go away in our caravan more and enjoy more times together, but those trips we did take will be sacred to me! You are my absolute world and you will always be in my heart.”

Glyn ended his post with: “I will look after your mum and help her through this devastating time along with the rest of your family, but at long last you can finally rest in peace without fear and discomfort.