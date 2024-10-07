Child social service referrals in North Yorkshire are up by nearly half

Child referrals to social services are up by nearly a half over past three years in North Yorkshire with the legacy of the pandemic and ongoing cost of living crisis blamed for more families needing support.

Some 419 children across the county are now subject to a Child Protection Plan, made by authorities when a child is judged to be at risk of harm, papers from North Yorkshire Council have revealed.

And council bosses said that families who would previously not need the assistance of social services are “feeling the effects of the challenges being experienced nationally.

The North Yorkshire Safeguarding Children Annual Partnership report read: “This report has highlighted the continued difficulties being experienced by children and their families across the country and county in relation to the legacy of the COVID pandemic and the impact of the cost of living crisis.

“All services are seeing an increase in demand as families previously not known to services begin to feel the effects of the challenges being experienced nationally.”

The county’s multi-agency screening team received some 30,822 contacts over the 2023/2024 financial year.

This has risen from 20,931 contacts in 2020/21, representing a 47 per cent increase.

In terms of where referrals have come from, there has been a 24 per cent increase from police, with an additional 2682 contacts.

Referrals from health services have gone up 19 per cent while those from schools have gone up 19 percent.

There has also been a 15 per cent increase in referrals from individuals.

Across North Yorkshire, 500 children are in care, an increase of 46 from the previous year.

The council said this was partially due to an increase in Unaccompanied Asylum-Seeking Children being looked after - that number has more than doubled over the past two years to 53, and is “likely to increase further.”

The findings come as the council continued discussions as to whether care leavers should receive extra protections.

The council is considering whether experience of care should be classed as a ‘protected characteristic’ in the same way other demographics including age, gender identity and disability are.

The county already employs several initiatives to support outcomes for care leavers, including giving automatic interviews for council jobs they meet qualifications for, free access to leisure services and council tax exemptions.

In consultation documents, one care leaver wrote: “I definitely feel like It would be positive to have protected characteristics for care leavers, care leavers are generally under represented anyway and this will make it more formal and therefore make a difference and in turn will inform people and enable more research.”